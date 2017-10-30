Vikings star says 2017 team is best he's played on in eight NFL seasons

For only the second time in Everson Griffen's eight-year career, the Vikings have reached the midway point of the season with a 6-2 record. After a 2-2 start, the Vikings have now won four in a row as they head into their bye week following a 33-16 blowout win over the Browns in London.

The midpoint of the season is usually a good time to stop and take stock of what you've seen so far, and that's exactly what Griffen did after the Vikings' win on Sunday. After eight weeks of watching his team play, Griffen says this is unequivocally the best Vikings team of his career.

"This is the best team I've ever been a part of, from top to bottom," Griffen said, via ESPN.com.

That's a bold statement coming from Griffen, who's played on two playoff teams since being drafted by the Vikings in 2010. Griffen likes this team better than the 2012 playoff team that featured an NFL MVP (Adrian Peterson) and he also likes this team better than the 2015 Vikings that finished the season 11-5. The 11-win season in 2015 marked only the second time since 2001 that the Vikings have won 11 or more games.

The Vikings have shot to the top of the NFC North this year thanks in large part to a defense that's ranked third overall in the NFL, and Griffen has been a large part of that success. The Vikings defensive end picked up his 10th sack of the season against Cleveland and now has at least one sack in each of Minnesota's first eight games. That streak is tied with Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis for the most consecutive games to start a season with a sack in NFL history.

"It just shows my hard work," Griffen said. "I've been working hard, but like I always say, I can't do it without my defensive line. It's not me only back there getting a sack; it's when I get a sack, everybody's working together. Coach Andre Patterson, best D-line coach in the NFL, he always says we get team sacks. We work together, and that was everybody working together, rushing together. Harrison should have had him, but by the grace of God he let him go, and I got him."

One other thing that's interesting about Griffen's "best team I've been on" statement is that the Vikings have reached 6-2 despite the fact that they have one of the most muddled quarterback situations in the NFL.

Although Case Keenum has started six of Minnesota's eight games, he could be back on the bench as soon as Week 10. Both Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater are working to get in game shape, and one of them could soon be taking Keenum's spot.

For now, the Vikings are going to roll with Keenum, but that's only because coach Mike Zimmer doesn't seem to feel that his other two quarterbacks are ready to play.

"Hopefully I have a decision to make. I don't know that yet," Zimmer said after Minnesota's win over the Browns, via ESPN.com. "We have two days of practice next week, we have another day of practice the Monday following."

If Bridgewater or Bradford start to look like they might be able to play, then Zimmer will reconsider things at that point.

"We'll sit down and evaluate everything," Zimmer said. "Case has done an unbelievable job. He's done what we've asked him to do. He's come out and [kept] things rolling. We'll just figure it out as we go. Hope I have to make a decision."

If this truly is the best team that Griffen's played for, then he'll probably be hoping that the Vikings will do something this year that they've have never done in his career: Win a playoff game.

The Vikings are 0-2 in the postseason during Griffen's eight seasons with the team.