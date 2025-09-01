Star tight end T.J. Hockenson spent time playing with veteran quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff over the course of his six NFL seasons. Much like he was for them, Hockenson will likely be one of the top targets for second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy in 2025, especially early in the season.

In fact, Hockenson sees a bit of both Cousins and Stafford in McCarthy.

"J.J. is a lot like Staff and a little like Kirk," Hockenson said, per The Minnesota Star Tribune. "Just depends on the routes and what we're doing. 'I want you here at this time, but on the same hand I want you to get open. I'm going to trust you.'"

The Vikings are going to be a tad shorthanded in terms of pass catchers during the first few weeks of the regular season. Jordan Addison must serve a three-game suspension, Rondale Moore is already lost for the season, and Jalen Nailor is has a hand injury. On top of that, star wideout Justin Jefferson is working through a hamstring strain, but he projects to play against the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

The Vikings acquired Adam Thielen in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. Thielen spent the first nine seasons of his professional career before signing with the Panthers in free agency during the 2023 offseason. Considering that it's not exactly a healthy depth chart at the position, Hockenson's presence could be depended on more than ever early in the season.

"I'm one of the top route-running tight ends in the league," Hockenson said. "I pride myself on creating separation and you look at it and that's what I do on Sundays. ... There's been times throughout my career I've had challenges and I've always been able to bounce back and be a better player than what I was."

Hockenson, a former Detroit Lions first-round pick, caught 41 passes for 455 yards in 10 regular season games in 2024, but failed to find the end zone.