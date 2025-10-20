The Minnesota Vikings fell short in their comeback effort Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, and an overturned touchdown in the closing minutes did little to help their cause in the 28-22 loss. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who thought he hauled in a diving catch in the end zone to bring the Vikings within a field goal, was incredulous when the NFL's replay center overturned the call on the field of a touchdown.

Down 28-19 with three minutes to play, Carson Wentz hit Hockenson for what officials initially deemed a 15-yard touchdown. The tight end bobbled the ball as he hit the turf, but he regained control and landed in bounds for an apparent score. Replay determined that the ball hit the ground without Hockenson maintaining firm possession.

"I don't understand where that's coming from," Hockenson said. "Hands are underneath the ball. It's ridiculous. Can't buy one. Who knows what angle they had. Who knows."

The overturn forced the Vikings to settle for a field goal. Down six points after the conversion, they needed a defensive stop to give themselves a chance at a game-winning touchdown. The Eagles promptly hit a 45-yard completion, which allowed them to then drain the clock to zero.

"There was nothing to overturn it," Hockenson said. "I was out there. I felt it. Hands under the ball. Snag it. I don't understand. I don't, obviously, understand the catch rule at this point. J.A. (Jordan Addison) had one like the exact same thing last year in the corner of the end zone. They gotta figure it out. New York can't call in and say that it's not a catch when every other ref out there says it is. That's all there is to it. It's just crazy, this whole thing. You can't have somebody call in that's not at the game with apparently a different view than everybody else has here. It is what it is."

All scoring plays are automatically reviewed at the NFL's replay office. While the officials on the field concurred that Hockenson maintained possession, replay determined that there was clear evidence of an incompletion.

"The ruling on the field was a touchdown, so it's replay's jurisdiction to stop the game," NFL vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth said in the postgame pool report. "We used broadcast-enhanced shots to show that as he was going to the ground -- he needs control of the ball throughout the process of the catch -- he lost control of the ball. The ball hit the ground. Then, he regained control of the ball. So therefore, we overturned it to an incomplete pass."

The Vikings fell to 3-3 with the loss. They stand in sole possession of last place in the NFC North.