Vikings throw away 2020 draft pick by cutting kicker they traded for just three weeks ago

For most NFL trades, it can be months or even years before you know who won it, but when it comes to the trade that went down between the Vikings and Ravens earlier this month, we already know who won, and it definitely wasn't the Vikings.

According to NFL.com, Minnesota has decided to cut ties with kicker Kaare Vedvik, who was acquired less than three weeks ago after Minnesota pulled off a deal with Baltimore. Back on Aug. 11, the Vikings sent a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for Vedvik, who was in the middle of an impressive preseason.

In his first two preseason games with Baltimore this year, Vedvik went 4 of 4 on field goals, which was a big reason why the Vikings decided to trade for him. However, once Vedvik arrived in Minnesota, the wheels fell off the wagon. In two preseason games with the Vikings, the Norwegian kicker made just 1 of 4 field goals with misses from 37, 43 and 54.

Vedvik had been brought in to replace either Dan Bailey as the team's kicker or Matt Wile as the team's punter. Instead, he won't be replacing either of them.

After watching his new kicker miss two field goals during Minnesota's third preseason game, Viking coach Mike Zimmer was at a loss for words.

"Since we brought Vedvik in, Wile's been punting good and Bailey's been kicking good," Zimmer said. "Then Vedvik goes in there and misses field goals, so I'm at a loss on that."

Vedvik wasn't much better in Minnesota's preseason finale, hitting just one of two field goal attempts.

With Vedvik out, the means the Vikings will be moving forward with Bailey, which will definitely come with some risk. In 14 games with Minnesota last season, Bailey hit just 75 percent of his field goals (21 of 28), which was the second-worst conversion rate for any kicker that attempted more than 20 field goals last season. Bailey also struggled during his final season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, when he also hit just 75 percent of his field goals, which means he's been one of the worst kickers in the NFL over the past two seasons.

Of course, Zimmer has to make his kicking decision based what he sees on the field, and Vedvik didn't give the Vikings coach any reason to keep him.