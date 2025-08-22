The Tennessee Titans will host the Minnesota Vikings in an NFL preseason finale on Friday. Both teams are 1-1 in preseason play, with Tennessee most recently topping the Atlanta Falcons, 23-20, and Minnesota falling to the New England Patriots, 20-12. No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward is expected to play a few series for the Titans, while the Vikings are expected to sit starter J.J. McCarthy in the final preseason tune-up.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ Premium. Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Vikings odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 37.5.

White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 718-623-37 on ATS picks from 2017-24, returning more than $3,200 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks, nailing his predictions on the NFL odds.

R.J. White's best bets for Titans vs. Vikings on Friday:

Titans -4.5 (-115)

Under 37.5 (-110)

Minnesota may be the better team on paper, but the expert explains the line is moved in favor of Tennessee since the Titans will likely play most of their starters while the Vikings won't. Cam Ward will get more preseason work ahead of his NFL debut, and the Titans saw good things from backup Brandon Allen against the Atlanta Falcons.



"I have more confidence in this QB group than I would in Minnesota's if J.J. McCarthy isn't going to play," White said. "The Vikings had no touchdowns last week and four field goal drives of 53, 48, 31 and negative-1 yards, and we should see more of players on the roster bubble this week."

Under 37.5 (-110)

"These two teams have combined for five offensive touchdowns over their four combined games this preseason, with the Vikings held out of the end zone last week and scoring two TDs in Week 1, while the Titans had one offensive TD in Week 1 and two last week," White said. "It's hard to see us getting to the five TDs we probably need for this one to go Over, or put together eight combined scoring drives (four TD, four FG)."

