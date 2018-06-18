Vikings to induct late coach Dennis Green into the team's Ring of Honor in September

When people think of Dennis Green, his famous line "they are who we thought we were" following his Cardinals' loss to the Bears in 2006 inevitably comes up. The Vikings, however, remember Green for much more. They will be inducting the former coach into the team's Ring of Honor at halftime of the Vikings' game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 23. Green, who died in 2016 due to cardiac arrest, was 97-62 in 10 seasons (1992-2001) as the Vikings' coach, missing the playoffs only twice.

Only Bud Grant -- who won 151 games between 1967 and 1983 for the Vikings -- coached the team to more victories. Green also led the Vikings to a 15-1 record in 1998 -- a season that ended in heartbreak, but one that still gave the team and its fans plenty of fond memories.

Even with seven different quarterbacks in Minnesota, Green was able to find success year after year. He joins a Ring of Honor that includes the likes of Grant, Fran Tarkenton, Cris Carter, Randy Moss, Randall McDaniel and John Randle. Carter, McDaniel and Randle were all coached for a good portion of their careers by Green, while Moss started out with him on that '98 team.

After coaching the Vikings, Green went to coach at Arizona for three seasons (2004-2006), where he had his famous rant regarding the Chicago Bears.

