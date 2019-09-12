Vikings to place Josh Doctson on injured reserve, return this season still possible
Doctson just signed with the team earlier this month
The Minnesota Vikings are losing one of their wide receivers for at least eight weeks. According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are placing Josh Doctson on injured reserve.
Minnesota signed the former No. 22 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft earlier this month after the Washington Redskins cut ties with him. In 2018, he recorded 44 catches for 532 yards and two touchdowns. The Redskins stuck by him until the writing on the wall became clear this offseason, when the team decided not to pick up his fifth-year rookie option. Despite his potential, Doctson never developed into the true No. 1 wideout the Redskins were hoping for.
The Vikings purged the wide receiving corps during cut day, and kept only four wideouts. Minnesota appeared to be a nice landing spot for Doctson, but now the team will probably have to add another receiver.
Last week, Doctson called his decision to join the Vikings a "no-brainer" since he would be reunited with former Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.
"It's a good feeling to see somebody familiar out there under center. It's going to be good, and we'll just continue to work," Doctson said. "You can't really buy chemistry, so being able to know we had a couple years there where we were building some chemistry, hopefully that's still there. I assume [it is]."
Doctson, who was inactive for the season opener, will have to wait just a little bit longer to start working again with Cousins. In 33 career games, Doctson has recorded 81 catches for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns.
