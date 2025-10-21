It's safe to say uncertainty at the quarterback position has largely defined the Minnesota Vikings' 2025 season through six games. JJ McCarthy started the season's first two games but has been sidelined for the last four with an ankle injury. Veteran Carson Wentz has played well, but the results have largely been the same for a 3-3 Vikings team that has alternated wins and losses each week.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell announced Tuesday that Wentz will make his fourth consecutive start for Thursday night's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. O'Connell added that McCarthy isn't quite ready to go after putting him through an on-field workout earlier in the day. McCarthy will serve as the team's emergency No. 3 quarterback on Thursday, behind Wentz and backup Max Brosmer.

Minnesota has split its four games this season with Wentz under center. The 33-year-old has completed 66.9% of his passes this season with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Wentz is coming off arguably his worst performance of the season, a 28-22 loss to the Eagles that saw him throw two picks against his former team. Wentz threw for 313 yards but completed a season-low 61.9% of his passes.

Carson Wentz MIN • QB • #11 CMP% 66.9 YDs 1072 TD 5 INT 4 YD/Att 7.55 View Profile

O'Connell also announced Tuesday that the team was opening up the 21-day practice window for running back Aaron Jones while leaving the door open for him to possible play on Thursday night. A former Pro Bowler, Jones hasn't played since sustaining a hamstring injury during Minnesota's Week 2 loss to the Falcons.

Jones' return could help Wentz as he prepares to face a Chargers defense that is currently eighth in the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed and ninth in touchdown passes permitted.