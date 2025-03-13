The Houston Texans traded away two starting offensive linemen to kick off 2025 NFL free agency, saying goodbye to both Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green. Now they've potentially replaced one of them, on Thursday acquiring former second-round draft pick Ed Ingram from the Minnesota Vikings, per NFL Media.

Houston is surrendering a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for Ingram, 26, who started a combined 41 games over the last three seasons in Minnesota. Originally drafted 59th overall out of LSU in 2022, the big man started all 17 games as a rookie, but he was benched midway through the 2024 campaign.

His primary position with the Vikings was right guard, where he could take over as the No. 1 in Houston. The Texans recently signed veteran Laken Tomlinson to help fill out the interior, but Green's move to the Philadelphia Eagles via trade left the Texans in search of additional protection for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The Vikings, meanwhile, spelled Ingram's exit by investing lots of money in the offensive line to open free agency, including with lucrative deals for both center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries, both of whom previously played for the Indianapolis Colts.