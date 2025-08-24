Sam Howell is on the move once again, as the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a trade that sends the fourth-year quarterback to Philly along with a sixth round pick, with the Eagles sending a fifth and seventh rounder in return.

The move opened up a quarterback spot on the Vikings roster, which they filled quickly by reportedly signing Carson Wentz to serve as a backup to J.J. McCarthy and provide a veteran presence in the QB room. Wentz worked out for the Vikings on Monday and signed a day later after they cleared a spot by trading Howell.

The former No. 2 overall pick of the Eagles, Wentz spent seven seasons as a starter in the NFL before shifting into a backup role. Wentz spent the 2024 season behind Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City after a year as Matthew Stafford's backup in Los Angeles, but will now shift into more of a mentor role in Minnesota for the second-year QB out of Michigan, who missed all of his rookie season with an injury.

Howell, meanwhile, moves back to the NFC East after starting his career in Washington before spending a season in Seattle and this preseason in Minnesota. He joins Tanner McKee in the Philly quarterback room as the backups to Jalen Hurts, as Philadelphia saw last year's backup, Kenny Pickett, sign with the Browns.