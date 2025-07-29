EAGAN, Minn. -- The pads were on and the sun was blazing Monday as the Minnesota Vikings kicked off a new week of 2025 training camp. Fans flocked by the thousands into TCO Performance Center to catch a first look at the team in full gear and full speed. But what they saw in the heat of the summer, with the season barely a month away, may have been a bit unexpected.

New quarterback J.J. McCarthy, see, was far from the star of the show. His No. 9 still housed a bouncy step and bubbly smile, but the energy didn't translate to any meaningful offensive momentum, especially in team drills. No, Monday belonged squarely to the defense, which safety and captain Josh Metellus proudly declared a "swarming" force while speaking with CBS Sports.

Was the defensive takeover simply a product of star wide receiver Justin Jefferson taking the day off while nursing hamstring tightness? Or, worse yet, cause for legitimate concern regarding McCarthy's readiness under center? The truth is almost assuredly more complicated ... and hopeful. This was one day of an extensive program that has coach Kevin O'Connell working delicately to ensure his 22-year-old signal-caller makes daily strides -- not always visible leaps -- in anticipation of the season.

In the meantime, here's a fuller roundup of observations from the Vikings' first padded session of camp:

Defense 'didn't even break a sweat'

As Metellus put it matter-of-factly after practice, "offense sells tickets, defense wins championships." And if Monday's practice had been a championship, his side of the ball would've claimed the trophy with ease. Give a lot of credit to the new-look front, with veteran big men Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave teaming up with holdover Harrison Phillips to swarm the run game and nastily push the pocket in live team drills. Second-year edge rusher Dallas Turner also showed some added juice in the effort, which had even the typically cool McCarthy antsy on a couple of snaps, including a fumbled center exchange and on-the-move cross-body dart that drew some immediate instruction from O'Connell.

Justin Jefferson is in good spirits

All indications were positive even after Jefferson left a recent practice with hamstring tightness, but the wide receiver put his optimism on display Monday. Not only was he on the field, trading a standard uniform for a combination of his signature diamond necklaces and sunglasses, but giddily involved, helping coach up fellow receivers, not to mention a ball boy, during practice.

Reserve WRs show speed in Jefferson's absence

The offense was wholly overshadowed by Brian Flores' attacking front when O'Connell orchestrated 11-on-11 sessions, but earlier Monday, a couple of Jefferson counterparts flashed their downfield ability in route-running drills. Most notable was Jalen Nailor, who caught a career-high six touchdowns in 2024. Now rocking No. 1, "Speedy" lived up to his nickname with a handful of mid- and long-range targets. Rookie third-round draft pick Tai Felton also showed off his wheels on some deep shots, though he was outmuscled by veteran cornerback Jeff Okudah in one-on-ones, then couldn't secure a sideline lob from new backup Sam Howell. Another name to watch: Ex-Arizona Cardinals prospect Rondale Moore, whose shiftiness was apparent.

Jordan Mason is set for a prominent role

We highlighted Mason as a legitimate candidate to split touches with Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones this spring. Training camp appears to be confirming his place. The former San Francisco 49ers bruiser, who filled in for an injured Christian McCaffrey last season, continued to claim some first-team reps as the ball carrier behind McCarthy, both in warm-ups and team drills. This could be partly to relieve Jones, 30, of a taxing summer workload. But you don't get that many touches with the ones if you're not due for sizable responsibility. Mason projects as the "thunder" to Jones' "lightning," including as a more rugged third-down option.