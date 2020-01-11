Vikings vs. 49ers odds, line: NFL Playoff picks, bracket predictions from advanced model on 96-65 roll

The 49ers will try to reach the conference championship for the first time since 2013 when San Francisco hosts the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC divisional-round game on Saturday. The 49ers expected a rematch in the 2020 NFL Playoffs with a Seahawks team they beat in the regular-season finale to win the NFC West. Instead, the Vikings surprised the Saints and are now 10-7 against the spread this season.

San Francisco will rely on a strong running game against a Minnesota team that has many of the same strengths. Kickoff is set for 4:35 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is a seven-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. 49ers odds, while the over-under is 44.5, down one after the total opened at 45.5.

Vikings vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -7

Vikings vs. 49ers over-under: 44.5

Vikings vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -292, Minnesota +239

SF: QB Jimmy Garoppolo is averaging 270.5 yards.

MIN: RB Dalvin Cook has 12 TDs in Minnesota's 11 victories.

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers have covered the spread in three of four games this season with a rest advantage, and they will have 12 days off leading up to this game. The offense is built around a running game led by Raheem Mostert, who has 772 yards and eight TDs. It also has a "secret" weapon in Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who provides devastating blocks, makes the occasional big reception and leads the special teams. Tight end George Kittle is the top target with 85 catches.

San Francisco went 9-6-1 against the spread this season, and a defense that had 48 sacks this season should be able to get to Kirk Cousins. The Vikings quarterback was taken down 28 times during the regular season and twice in the Wild-Card win in New Orleans. Linebacker Arik Armstead (10 sacks) and Pro Bowl end Nick Bosa (nine) can shake up quarterbacks, while Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman can take away receiving options and has three interceptions.

Why the Vikings can cover

The underdog is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings between these teams and running back Dalvin Cook is the foundation of the offense. He rushed for 94 yards and two TDs in New Orleans and sparked an offense that was sixth in the league in rushing at 133.3 yards per game.

Defensive end Danielle Hunter, who had 14.5 sacks during the regular season and added 1.5 against Drew Brees last Sunday, is the defense's top player. Hunter will be joined at the Pro Bowl by safety Harrison Smith, who was second on the team with 85 tackles and was responsible for five takeaways during the regular season. Anthony Harris led the team with six picks and had another one in the wild-card round.

How to make 49ers vs. Vikings picks

