Vikings vs. 49ers odds, line: NFL Playoff picks, bracket predictions from top model on 96-65 roll

The rested San Francisco 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in a divisional-round game in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The Niners have had 12 days off after a thrilling 26-21 victory against the Seahawks to clinch the NFC West. They went 13-3 in the regular season and boast one of the league's top defenses. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo runs an offense that relies on the run, but also has weapons like tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel to make plays in the passing game.

The Vikings will have just six days off after beating the Saints 26-20 in overtime in the wild-card round, and kickoff is set for 4:35 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is a seven-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. 49ers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5, down one from the opener. Before you make your 49ers vs. Vikings picks or NFL playoff predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's proven projection model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vikings vs. 49ers. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Vikings vs. Niners:

Vikings vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -7

Vikings vs. 49ers over-under: 44.5

Vikings vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -292, Minnesota +239

SF: QB Jimmy Garoppolo is averaging 270.5 yards.

MIN: RB Dalvin Cook has 12 TDs in Minnesota's 11 victories.

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers' offense has a trio of running backs who can pound the line of scrimmage. Raheem Mostert (772 yards, eight touchdowns) is the lead back, with Matt Breida (623 yards) and Tevin Coleman (544) also available. Kittle, an All-Pro tight end, had 85 receptions for 1,053 yards in 14 games, while Samuel had 57 catches for 802 yards. Fellow wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders averages 13.9 yards per catch.

Pro Bowl selections Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman are among the stars on defense for San Francisco, which went 3-1 against the spread with the rest advantage during the regular season. Bosa has nine of the team's 48 sacks from his defensive end spot, while Sherman still can shut down receivers at cornerback and has three interceptions. Linebackers Arik Armstead (team-high 10 sacks) and Fred Warner (118 tackles, three sacks) also make their presence known.

Why the Vikings can cover

But just because San Francisco has put together a winning formula doesn't mean it will cover the Vikings vs. 49ers spread on Saturday. The Vikings are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games and Dalvin Cook rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games during the regular season. He also was No. 2 on the team in receptions with 53. Cousins completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,603 yards and has big-time targets in receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, as well as tight end Kyle Rudolph, who scored the winning touchdown against the Saints.

Minnesota's defense allows 108 rushing yards per game, and Eric Kendricks anchors the unit. The linebacker had a team-high 110 tackles in the regular season and batted down 12 passes. Defensive end Danielle Hunter posted 14.5 sacks in the regular season and forcing a critical fumble against the Saints.

How to make 49ers vs. Vikings picks

