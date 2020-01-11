Vikings vs. 49ers odds, line: NFL Playoff picks, bracket predictions from top-rated model on 96-65 roll

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will try to prove once again that he can win critical games when Minnesota heads to Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL divisional-round matchup on Saturday. Cousins had been 0-10 against teams that finished their seasons with 10 or more wins since joining the team before he led a thrilling overtime drive to beat the Saints in last week's wild-card round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Cousins is backed by one of the league's top running games and an opportunistic defense, and also has talented weapons who can get downfield. Kickoff is set for 4:35 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is a seven-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. 49ers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5 after opening at 45.5. Before you make your 49ers vs. Vikings picks or NFL playoff predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's proven projection model has to say.

Vikings vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -7

Vikings vs. 49ers over-under: 44.5

Vikings vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -292, Minnesota +239

SF: QB Jimmy Garoppolo is averaging 270.5 yards.

MIN: RB Dalvin Cook has 12 TDs in Minnesota's 11 victories.

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers' offense has a trio of running backs who can pound the line of scrimmage. Raheem Mostert (772 yards, eight touchdowns) is the lead back, with Matt Breida (623 yards) and Tevin Coleman (544) also available. Kittle, an All-Pro tight end, had 85 receptions for 1,053 yards in 14 games, while Samuel had 57 catches for 802 yards. Fellow wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders averages 13.9 yards per catch.

Pro Bowl selections Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman are among the stars on defense for San Francisco, which went 3-1 against the spread with the rest advantage during the regular season. Bosa has nine of the team's 48 sacks from his defensive end spot, while Sherman still can shut down receivers at cornerback and has three interceptions. Linebackers Arik Armstead (team-high 10 sacks) and Fred Warner (118 tackles, three sacks) also make their presence known.

Why the Vikings can cover

The underdog is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings between these teams and running back Dalvin Cook is the foundation of the offense. He rushed for 94 yards and two TDs in New Orleans and sparked an offense that was sixth in the league in rushing at 133.3 yards per game.

Defensive end Danielle Hunter, who had 14.5 sacks during the regular season and added 1.5 against Drew Brees last Sunday, is the defense's top player. Hunter will be joined at the Pro Bowl by safety Harrison Smith, who was second on the team with 85 tackles and was responsible for five takeaways during the regular season. Anthony Harris led the team with six picks and had another one in the wild-card round.

How to make 49ers vs. Vikings picks

