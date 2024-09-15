Two NFC teams will try to start the season 2-0 when Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) host Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Vikings made quick work of Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in Week 1, cruising to a 28-6 victory. Meanwhile, the 49ers beat Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, even though star running back Christian McCaffrey was sidelined with a calf injury. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get 50% off your first year when you sign up here (expires 9/23/24).

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is at 1 p.m. ET. The 49ers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Vikings vs. 49ers odds via the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch 49ers vs. Vikings

Vikings vs. 49ers date: Sunday, Sept. 15

Vikings vs. 49ers time: 1 p.m. ET

Vikings vs. 49ers TV channel: CBS

Vikings vs. 49ers streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 NFL picks for 49ers vs. Vikings

Before tuning into Sunday's Vikings vs. 49ers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Vikings vs. 49ers, the model is backing San Francisco to cover the spread. Kyle Shanahan's team looked like a repeat Super Bowl contender on Monday night as they dominated on both sides of the ball. Even if McCaffrey is unable to play in Week 2, the Niners have a more than capable back-up in Jordan Mason plus help from dual threat Deebo Samuel.

Darnold and the Vikings offense will be going up against a much better defense than they saw in Week 1, and they could be without No. 2 receiver Jordan Addison due to an ankle injury. Justin Jefferson remains the biggest offensive threat to SF's defense, and he could be Minnesota's chance of keeping this game close.

