The Minnesota Vikings will face the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football on Sept. 8 to conclude the Week 1 slate for the 2025 NFL season, and all eyes will be on the two quarterbacks taking the field. The Vikings are turning the offense over to second-year passer J.J. McCarthy after they let Sam Darnold walk in free agency, while the Bears are hoping to highlight former No. 1 pick Caleb Williams in a new offense under first-year head coach Ben Johnson.

Passing yards props

J.J. McCarthy: 222.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Caleb Williams: 218.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Caleb Williams Under 218.5



Williams' prop is 214.5 according to the consensus odds in the SportsLine Projection Model, but we're getting some extra cushion at DraftKings for this market. The Bears starter did throw for 340 yards in the first meeting against Minnesota last season but finished under 200 yards in the second encounter. The elements and crowd should not be a factor on Monday, but Minnesota's defense is aggressive and led the league in interceptions a year ago. I do expect Johnson to lean into the ground game, which was a huge part of Detroit's success. Williams will have to make throws when necessary, but I like the Under on his passing yards prop.

Passing touchdowns props

J.J. McCarthy: 1.5 (Over +110, Under -140)

Caleb Williams: 1.5 (Over +121, Under -155)

Top pick: J.J. McCarthy Under 1.5 passing touchdowns

McCarthy doesn't profile as someone who will throw the ball all over the yard, even though this is a homecoming for the LaGrange product. I expect the Vikings to lean on the ground game and give McCarthy easier throws to start things off, and unless the game script goes totally against them, that'll be what McCarthy's role looks like. The Bears have not been able to stop Aaron Jones at any point in the running back's career, as he's topped 1,200 yards and punched in 13 total touchdowns across 15 career games against Chicago. Feeding Jones should take enough off McCarthy's plate to keep him Under 1.5 passing touchdowns on Monday night.