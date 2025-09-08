The final game of Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is an NFC North battle between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The Vikings went 14-3 last year but only were a wild card team and lost in the first round to the Los Angeles Rams. They now hand the offense to J.J. McCarthy, who missed all of 2024 with knee injury. As for the Bears, they finished last in the division despite high hopes with 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams leading the offense. Chicago now has a new head coach in Ben Johnson. Each team has plenty of firepower on offense, and each has a dynamic true No. 1 receiver with Justin Jefferson in Minnesota and DJ Moore for the Bears. There are lots of props available for the two star pass-catchers at the top sportsbooks, and we will break those down here.

Should you be targeting Jefferson or Moore on Monday Night Football?

Whether you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, check out our NFL betting guide now that Week 1 is nearly all wrapped up.

We'll be using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to look at each wideout's props. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for Vikings-Bears game, including player props.

Receiving yardage props

Justin Jefferson: 78.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

DJ Moore: 57.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Top pick: DJ Moore Over 57.5 receiving yards



We don't yet know just how J.J. McCarthy will look at quarterback for the Vikings. He enters a great situation as far as young signal-callers go, and while having Jefferson to throw to certainly helps any quarterback, so too does a great run game, which head coach Kevin O'Connell may lean on here to help McCarthy out in his first start.

As for Moore, he's Chicago's WR1 in a new-look offense under new head coach Ben Johnson. I'd expect Johnson to try and feed his best playmakers in his head coaching debut on prime time, which includes Moore, who barely missed another 1,000-yard season last year.

Jefferson could still clear his line, but I have more confidence in Moore clearing his much-lower line at better odds.

Receptions props

Justin Jefferson: 6.5 (Over +115, Under -146)

DJ Moore: 5.5 (Over +100, Under -127)

Top pick: Jefferson Over 6.5 receptions

As noted earlier, McCarthy enters a great situation as far as young quarterbacks go given he's in a friendly offense that features TJ Hockenson, Aaron Jones, Adam Thielen and, of course, Jefferson. While I'm more confident in Moore to go Over his receiving yards line than Jefferson, I think playing Jefferson to go Over his receptions prop of 6.5 makes a lot of sense. It stands to reason that McCarthy will try and establish rapport with Jefferson early, and Jefferson is also so dynamic that we could see the Vikings pepper him with short passes just to get the ball in his hands and see what happens. Over 6.5 also comes in at plus money, which is noteworthy.