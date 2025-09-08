What a punctuation mark we got on Sunday night with the Bills and Ravens! Scores -- except for Steelers vs. Jets -- were pretty low in Week 1, but then we got an absolute barnburner on Sunday night between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

We can only hope Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy, two quarterbacks taken in the first round last year, will eventually deliver those types of games. I'd settle for half of it on Monday night in a crucial early-season divisional matchup between two teams with serious playoff aspirations.

The Bears arrive in 2025 with a little less hype than usual, which is surprising. The Vikings remain a bit of an enigma after McCarthy missed the entire season last year. This is set up to be a potential shootout, although the total of 43.5 might indicate we're expecting just a shade fewer points than the 80+ we got on Sunday night.

Top straight bet (spread, money line or total)

Bears +1.5

I'm extremely interested to see what happens here from an offensive perspective with the Bears after watching the Lions struggle to the tune of 3.8 yards per play on Sunday in Green Bay. Was that the Packers defense being elite? Or was it the attrition and change on offense for Detroit, a large part of which was Ben Johnson's departure for Chicago?

We may get some answers tonight in the Windy City: if Caleb Williams comes out and cooks against a Brian Flores defense, then there will be plenty of questions about the future of the Lions offense and how much Johnson played a part in the success in Detroit on that side of the ball. I think it will be a bit of an overreaction if it does happen -- but I do think it happens. Johnson's offenses have had success against Flores' defenses, and Williams has plenty of weapons to work with here. I think the Bears win outright in a fun Monday night game.

Vikings-Bears player props

Colston Loveland Over 27.5 receiving yards (-110 on DraftKings)

This number is too low. There are concerns about Loveland's usage because he's supposedly splitting snaps with Cole Kmet, but follow the money and the draft pick value here. Loveland was a first-round pick, and the Bears used immense capital on him to bring him into Chicago and drafted him over Tyler Warren. I would be shocked if he wasn't targeted early and often and should be one of several short-yardage release valves for Williams against what's expected to be a lot of blitzing from the Minnesota offense.

Olamide Zaccheaus 25+ receiving yards (-108 on DraftKings)

Again, think short-yardage targets here with the ability to get the ball out of Caleb Williams' hands quickly and negate the blitz. We're also not looking for some insane number either, as Zaccheus is capable of picking this up on two or fewer receptions, especially with extra defenders focused on other weapons and potentially headed in the direction of the quarterback as Flores dials up the pressure.

J.J. McCarthy 15+ rush yards + Caleb Williams 15+ rush yards (+123 on FanDuel)

Both of these young quarterbacks are quite capable of using their legs, and it's early in the year in prime time against a divisional opponent. I would not be surprised in the slightest to see both of them take off from the pocket early and rip off some runs. You could even talk me into believing both players will have a designed run or two, especially down near the goal line, and I'll probably be sprinkling on their first touchdown odds depending on what numbers we get. With the quick-twitch speed for both, I think we could get these numbers in our pocket pretty early in this game.

Anytime touchdown

T.J. Hockenson +250 (FanDuel)

I think we get a tight end touchdown game in this one. McCarthy isn't a rookie, but he might as well be one, given he's never thrown an NFL pass in a regular season game. I trust Kevin O'Connell to get him ready and to have an offense that is functional, but part of that will be using the easy button and feeding a big-body tight end who won't draw as much attention with Justin Jefferson on the field. Taking this at well north of 2-1 is great value.

Colston Loveland +400 (FanDuel)

Same deal as Hockenson: we're talking about a huge body here, with Loveland standing at 6-foot-6. If Minnesota is loading the box against Chicago down by the goal line, I expect Williams and Johnson to take advantage and post Williams up against the Vikings defenders. Loveland wasn't a touchdown monster for Michigan in college (just 11 in three years), but that wasn't a pass-heavy offense either.

In his rookie season under Johnson, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta saw a whopping 10 targets inside the 10-yard line, catching seven of them and turning five of them into touchdowns. This is something Johnson likes to scheme up, and I expect to see more of it on Monday night. Personally I'll be using Loveland for first touchdown scorer (20-1 on FD) as well as with the FanDuel "Touchdown Jackpot" token ($1 million in bonus bets split out if your anytime touchdown pick is first or last touchdown scorer).

Odds boost notes

Keep an eye out for any DraftKings happy hour bets (those have hit every single time so far this season), and note that both DK and FanDuel are offering big boosts (50%-ish) for this game as well as no-sweat tokens redeemable in bonus bets.