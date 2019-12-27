Vikings vs. Bears: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Minnesota

Current Records: Chicago 7-8; Minnesota 10-5

What to Know

Get ready for an NFC North battle as the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

It looks like Minnesota must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They came up short against the Green Bay Packers, falling 23-10. QB Kirk Cousins had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 3.94 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, a victory for Chicago just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting the Kansas City Chiefs an easy 26-3 victory.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Vikings enter the contest with only seven rushing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the NFL. As for Chicago, they rank fourth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 17 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 36

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota have won five out of their last nine games against Chicago.