Vikings vs. Bears odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 10-0 roll

The NFC North lead is up for grabs on Sunday Night Football as the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff from Soldier Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The 6-3 Bears have been an offensive juggernaut over the last six games, averaging 34.3 points, but the 5-3-1 Vikings have found their defensive mojo, yielding only 94 total points over their previous five games. Chicago opened as a three-point favorite and now is laying 2.5. The Over-Under, which opened at 45.5, is 44 in the latest Vikings vs. Bears odds. Before you make any Vikings vs. Bears picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now the model has dialed in on Vikings vs. Bears. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it's also generated a spread pick that's cashing in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

The model has factored in that the Bears have been rolling behind second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. After a rocky rookie campaign, the signal caller is showing much more pocket poise. After only seven touchdowns in 12 games last season, Trubisky has thrown 19 so far. Equally important, he's scrambling more when pressure mounts. He's amassed 320 rushing yards at nearly eight yards per pop.

The Bears' rushing attack has been relentless behind Jordan Howard, who has scored five times this season. Backfield compatriot Tarik Cohen is adept at causing coverage mismatches when he flares out of the backfield on screens. Not only is he netting 4.4 yards per carry, he's also crushing defenses as a receiver. Three of Cohen's five scores have been through the air.

But just because the Bears have been motoring on offense doesn't mean they'll cover on Sunday Night Football, especially against a divisional rival that's won six of the last seven in the series.

After a sluggish start, the Vikings have propelled themselves back into playoff contention. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is completing 71 percent of his throws and has 17 touchdowns. He's been buoyed by the dynamic receiving duo of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, who have combined for more than 1,500 yards and 11 scores.

But Minnesota's defense has been its saving grace of late. Against the Lions in Week 9, the front seven smothered Matthew Stafford. He was sacked 10 times and threw for fewer than 200 yards. Coming off a bye, expect that well-rested unit to shine against Trubisky's nicked-up offensive line.

