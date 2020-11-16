Two NFC North teams wrap up the Week 10 NFL schedule when the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears (5-4) at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football. William Hill Sportsbook lists Minnesota as a 3.5-point favorite, while the over-under is 44 points. Chicago opened as a 1.5-point favorite, but the Vikings vs. Bears betting trends have pushed that line the other direction. In addition to the Bears vs. Vikings line, William Hill is offering dozens of NFL prop bets for this prime-time matchup.

For example, the over-under for Kirk Cousins passing touchdowns is 1.5. You can also make Bears vs. Vikings prop picks on how many rushing yards Dalvin Cook will have (over-under 86.5) or how many catches Allen Robinson will make (over-under 5.5), among many others. Before making any NFL props for Monday Night football, be sure to see the latest betting advice and Vikings vs. Bears prop picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Best Vikings vs. Bears NFL prop picks

One of the top NFL props the model love for Monday Night Football: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook goes over 16.5 receiving yards. After he wasn't very involved in the passing game in the first several weeks of the season, Cook has put up impressive numbers the past three weeks. During that span, he's made nine catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. That averages out to 44.3 yards per game in his last three outings.

Chicago has a stout defense, but that might be all the more reason to find different ways to get Cook the ball. SportsLine's model says he'll record 25 receiving yards, easily clearing the over.

Another one of the Vikings vs. Bears prop bets the model recommends: Bears receiver Allen Robinson goes over 70.5 receiving yards. Robinson ranks ninth in the NFL in receiving yards (712) and has been targeted at least nine times in all but two games. He's easily cleared 70.5 yards the past two games, recording 81 against the Titans and 87 against the Saints.

Minnesota has struggled mightily against the pass this season. The Vikings rank 30th in the NFL in pass defense (287.9 yards per game) and could be without corner Cameron Dantzler (concussion), who is listed as questionable. The model says Robinson will record 77 yards, clearing the over some room to spare.

How to make Bears vs. Vikings prop bets

