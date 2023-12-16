Teams looking to continue their winning ways will clash when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a key interconference matchup on Saturday. The Vikings (7-6), who have won six of eight, are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Bengals (7-6), who have won two in a row, defeated the Indianapolis Colts 34-14 last weekend. This will be the 15th meeting between the teams since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, with the series tied 7-7.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals are 3-point favorites in the latest Vikings vs. Bengals odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Before making any Bengals vs. Vikings picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vikings vs. Bengals and just locked in its picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Bengals spread: Cincinnati -3

Vikings vs. Bengals over/under: 40.5 points

Vikings vs. Bengals money line: Minnesota +139, Cincinnati -165

MIN: Vikings are 5-0-1 against the spread in their last six road games

CIN: Bengals are 8-0 ATS in their last eight December games

Why the Bengals can cover

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has a team-best 89 receptions for 1,092 yards (12.3 average) and seven touchdowns. He is the fourth player to ever have 80 or more receptions and 1,000 or more receiving yards in each of his first three seasons. In the Dec. 4 overtime win at Jacksonville, Chase caught 11 passes for 149 yards (13.5 average) and one touchdown.

Throwing him the ball will be quarterback Jake Browning, who has taken over starting duties since Joe Burrow went down with a wrist injury. In five games played this season, Browning has completed 77 of 102 passes (75.5%) for 924 yards and five touchdowns. He has been picked off twice, but has a rating of 110.9. Browning is also a threat to run, carrying 13 times for 77 yards (5.9 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Vikings can cover

The Vikings have hung tough since losing starting quarterback Kirk Cousins for the year. In fact, Minnesota has won three of the past five games and covered the spread in six of their last eight games.

The Vikings are also expected to get wide receiver Justin Jefferson back from a chest injury. In six games this season, Jefferson has made 38 catches for 598 yards (15.7 average) and three touchdowns.

How to make Bengals vs. Vikings picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under the total, calling for 40 combined points.

