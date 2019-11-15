Vikings vs. Broncos: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Vikings vs. Broncos football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Denver (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 6-3; Denver 3-6
What to Know
The Denver Broncos are staring down a pretty large 10.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Sunday's game. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Denver 18.89, Minnesota 18.2), so any points scored will be well earned.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns 24-19 two weeks ago. The squad ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.
Meanwhile, Minnesota didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Dallas Cowboys last week, but they still walked away with a 28-24 win. No one put up better numbers for Minnesota than RB Dalvin Cook, who really brought his A game. He picked up 97 yards on the ground on 26 carries and caught seven passes for 86 yards.
Their wins bumped Denver to 3-6 and Minnesota to 6-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Broncos enter the matchup with only seven passing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the league. As for the Vikings, they rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Broncos.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 04, 2015 - Denver 23 vs. Minnesota 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Saints star: Rudolph deserves some blame
Did Rudolph 'lose his mind on the field?' That's what one Saints player saw
-
Jones trying to trademark 'Danny Dimes'
Jones hasn't been the only one interested in applying for the trademark of 'Danny Dimes'
-
Brinson's Week 11 picks: Vikings cover
Plus more of Will Brinson's best bets for the 2019 NFL season in Week 11
-
NFL players react to Garrett incident
The NFL world did not have any sympathy for Myles Garrett
-
Ex-NFL star asks what triggered Garrett
The future Hall of Fame linebacker has a lot to say about what happened between Garrett and...
-
Rudolph's agent to review Garrett's hit
Legal action could be taken against Garrett by Rudolph and his representatives
-
Mayfield leads, Rudolph concedes on TNF
Losing key players is one thing, but combining it with horrible QB play made for a deep Pittsburgh...
-
49ers vs. Seahawks live updates
Two Super Bowl hopefuls duked it out on Monday night with the Seahawks winning a thriller