Vikings vs. Broncos: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 6-3; Denver 3-6

What to Know

The Denver Broncos are staring down a pretty large 10.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Sunday's game. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Denver 18.89, Minnesota 18.2), so any points scored will be well earned.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns 24-19 two weeks ago. The squad ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

Meanwhile, Minnesota didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Dallas Cowboys last week, but they still walked away with a 28-24 win. No one put up better numbers for Minnesota than RB Dalvin Cook, who really brought his A game. He picked up 97 yards on the ground on 26 carries and caught seven passes for 86 yards.

Their wins bumped Denver to 3-6 and Minnesota to 6-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Broncos enter the matchup with only seven passing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the league. As for the Vikings, they rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Broncos.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.