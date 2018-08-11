Vikings vs. Broncos odds: Picks for NFL Preseason Week 1 from expert who's 7-2 on Denver games
Emory Hunt has the pulse of the Broncos and just locked in a pick for Saturday's preseason game
The Minnesota Vikings came up one win shy of reaching the Super Bowl last season, while the Denver Broncos had a disastrous campaign just two years removed from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. They meet Saturday at 9 p.m. ET in Denver in each team's first preseason outing. Sportsbooks have this game listed as a pick'em, with the over-under for total points scored set at 34.5.
Before picking a side, listen to what SportsLine Expert Emory Hunt has to say. Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in college and pro football.
We can tell you Hunt is leaning toward the Over, but his much stronger selection is on the side, which he's sharing only at SportsLine. Hunt has a proven track record with these clubs, going 7-2 in spread picks involving the Broncos, so you'll want to see what he's picking.
Hunt knows that Denver QB Case Keenum is unlikely to see many snaps in his first start for his new team. However, the other key cog in his arrival should have a major impact on the game. Trevor Siemian was sent to Minnesota after starting under center for the Broncos for the better part of two seasons.
Siemian, who will back up Kirk Cousins for the Vikings, is expected to see the bulk of the snaps Saturday. Third-string quarterback Kyle Sloter was waived by the Broncos last year after playing his college ball at Northern Colorado.
Paxton Lynch, a 2016 first-round draft pick who has yet to prove he is a franchise quarterback, will likely see the majority of the snaps for Denver. Ole Miss product Chad Kelly, a seventh-rounder last year, will be No. 3 on the depth chart.
The exhibition opener also should give the Vikings a chance to see the progress of running back Dalvin Cook, who saw most of a once-promising rookie season cut short because of a torn ACL.
The Broncos will be eager to see the NFL debut of linebacker Bradley Chubb, who was taken fifth overall in the draft out of N.C. State. Many observers anticipate a breakout rookie season with Chubb paired alongside veteran Von Miller.
Hunt has dissected this matchup and identified a critical x-factor that will determine the outcome, and his pick is only available at SportsLine.
So which side of Vikings-Broncos should you be all over Saturday? And what huge x-factor makes all the difference? Visit SportsLine now to see what side of Vikings-Broncos is a must-back, all from an insider who's 7-2 on picks involving Denver.
