Vikings vs. Browns in London: Live stream info, time, TV channel, picks for Week 8

Listen, everyone, I'm not here to lie to you. This is a tough game to sell to millions and millions of eyeballs, because it involves the Browns and Vikings playing a professional football game first thing in the morning overseas as the NFL attempts to get the lovely people of England excited about American football.

It feels a lot more like a 1776 Part Deux situation than anything else when we're shipping Case Keenum vs. DeShone Kizer over there.

But the games are the games and come April or May we would be thrilled to watch this normally mundane matchup of a boring NFC North division leader and the worst team in football over the past two years.

Plus, I don't know about you guys, but any time I get a standalone game on television, it's getting watched. That primarily applies to the NFL, but in this case, I'm taking Paw Patrol off the screen, so it applies to baseball, basketball, golf, tennis and cricket as well.

Can DeShone Kizer pitch a complete game?

Love the comparison from Chris Wesseling of NFL.com of the Browns quarterback situation to a MLB playoff bullpen -- Cleveland treats these young guys the wrong way, refusing to give them any rhythm and consistently managing to befuddle everyone with the management.

Get five innings from Kizer, then go to Kevin Hogan and hope that Cody Kessler can come in and close things out. Even the Astros would rather have their bullpen than that motley crew.

One has to assume, based on what the Browns have done this season, that Hue Jackson doesn't believe Kizer is the long-term guy. Kizer has looked bad this year, but you only get 16 games of evaluation. Why would you yank him out against the Texans (unless you were trying to avoid seeing Kizer vs. Deshaun Watson)? Why would you yank him out midway through a game? He hasn't looked ready but there are X number of reps you have where you're able to see what Kizer can do in his rookie season and then use those to determine whether or not you should draft a new quarterback in the 2018 NFL Draft.

This is a huge test, going up against a dangerous defense that features Everson Griffin coming off the edge against a spot that is no longer occupied by Joe Thomas, with the long-time tackle missing the game and the rest of the season after tearing his triceps. The Browns don't have a running game, either, and their weapons -- notably Kenny Britt and Corey Coleman -- have not been helpful on or off the field so far this year.

A young quarterback needs stability around him. Kizer has none. This could get ugly and there's a good chance Jackson yanks him at some point in time.

What is the Vikings' offensive identity?

Things started so well for Minnesota, with Sam Bradford and Dalvin Cook lighting up the Saints in Week 1 and creating the image the Vikings as a Super Bowl contender.

Now, not so much. Minnesota keeps managing to win games, but the Vikings have hardly been dominant. They've scored 64 total points in the last five weeks and struggled to produce a ton of leverage in any particular level of the game. Cook, who tore his ACL in Week 4 against the Lions, is still the team's leading rusher by over 100 yards. Latavius Murray found the end zone and topped 100 yards against the Ravens in Week 7 -- the Vikings badly need him to do the same thing against Cleveland if they want to win comfortably.

Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, the latter of whom traveled to London but is not guaranteed to play, are underrated receivers, but it hardly seems to matter with Keenum under center. The Vikings occasionally deliver big plays but there just isn't a ton of pop in this offense. With Cleveland's young defense potentially better than expected (although missing Myles Garrett for this game), it wouldn't be stunning to see a low-scoring affair.

This could be a get-right game for Minnesota, though, a chance to establish the run and take some shots downfield to build Keenum's confidence. Winning this matchup is imperative, with Minnesota trying to stay above the rest of the NFC North and see if it can get Bradford or Teddy Bridgewater back for the stretch run.

Who will win?

The Browns have to win one game eventually, but that's primarily predicated on the belief that they can't be worse than last year's 1-15 team. NFL teams win games no one expects the time -- look at the Jets! But this is not that game, not against a Mike Zimmer-run defense, even on a neutral field. I like the Vikings to roll in this game and cover the number, what with Cleveland unable to do much on offense.

My man Pete Prisco agrees, choosing the Vikings as one of his best bets of Week 8:

I studied the Minnesota defense on tape this week, and it is impressive. It is a unit that can rush the passer, has linebackers that can fly, plus two stars in the secondary in corner Xavier Rhodes and safety Harrison Smith. They will make it brutally tough on DeShone Kizer this week. The Browns won't have Joe Thomas to stabilize the line either. This won't be pretty.

Hmm, on second thought if Pete loves the Vikings, maybe the Browns have a chance after all.