The Minnesota Vikings will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 on CBS and Paramount+, and the two NFC teams were division winners in 2022. Minnesota went 13-4 last season and won the NFC North, while Tampa Bay went 8-9 but still managed to top the NFC South for the second consecutive season. However, Tom Brady has retired and Baker Mayfield will take over as the new Buccaneers starting quarterback. The Vikings lost Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook as a salary-cap casualty during free agency. Can either team keep the momentum going from their playoff runs in 2023? You can stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The latest Vikings vs. Buccaneers odds have Minnesota as a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under for total points is 45.5. Sunday's showdown can be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, and you can get 50% off your first year on any plan, along with a free 7-day trial (expires 9/20/23).

How to watch Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Vikings vs. Buccaneers date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Vikings vs. Buccaneers time: 1 p.m. ET

Vikings vs. Buccaneers TV channel: CBS

Vikings vs. Buccaneers streaming: Paramount+

Week 1 NFL picks for Buccaneers vs. Vikings

Before tuning into Sunday's Vikings vs. Bucs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bucs vs. Vikings, the model is backing the Over (45.5). Nobody will mistake Mayfield for Brady anytime soon, but he's still a serviceable quarterback surrounded by high-quality playmakers. Mike Evans has been battling a groin injury, but has been participating in practice and is expected to go on Sunday. The Buccaneers also have Chris Godwin, Cade Otton and rookie speedster Trey Palmer.

Tampa Bay is also excited about what Rachaad White can add to the passing attack in his first season as the starting running back after being one of only 11 backs with 50 receptions last year despite playing behind Leonard Fournette as a rookie. Meanwhile, we know what Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson bring to the table for Minnesota and the franchise is hopeful that Jordan Addison, Alexander Mattison and a strong offensive line can help make the offense a well-rounded unit again in 2023.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS