Who's Playing

Arizona @ Minnesota

Current Records: Arizona 3-4; Minnesota 5-1

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET. The Vikings have a defense that allows only 19.67 points per game, so Arizona's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Minnesota beat the Miami Dolphins 24-16 two weeks ago. Minnesota's RB Dalvin Cook filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 53-yard rush in the fourth quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Meanwhile, Arizona was able to grind out a solid victory over the New Orleans Saints last Thursday, winning 42-34. Arizona can attribute much of their success to RB Eno Benjamin, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Benjamin hadn't helped his team much against the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Vikings are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

It could have gone either way late during winning time for Minnesota or the Cardinals when the two teams previously met in September of last year, but it was Arizona snatching the 34-33 win. Maybe Minnesota will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota and Arizona both have two wins in their last four games.