Vikings vs. Chargers odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from advanced computer model

The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park. Los Angeles is 5-8 overall and 2-4 at home, while Minnesota is 9-4 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Vikings are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games, but are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven Week 15 games. The Chargers, meanwhile, are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 contests, but are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games as an underdog. Minnesota is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Chargers vs. Vikings odds, while the over-under is set at 45.5. Before entering any Vikings vs. Chargers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 15 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 33-21 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 95-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Chargers vs. Vikings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Los Angeles was completely in charge last week, breezing past Jacksonville 45-10. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler had a stellar game, rushing for 101 yards on eight carries -- his first 100-yard rushing game of the season -- and catching four passes for 112 yards. For the season, Ekeler has recorded over 1,300 all-purpose yards and 11 total touchdowns.

Minnesota, meanwhile, ground out a solid win over Detroit last week, winning 20-7. Defensive end Danielle Hunter had three sacks, and quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 242 yards and a touchdown. In addition to last week's victory over Detroit, Minnesota will enter Sunday's contest full of confidence. That's because the Vikings are 4-1 in their last five games against an AFC West opponent.

The Chargers enter Sunday's matchup with only 209.4 passing yards allowed per game, good for third best in the league. The Vikings rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up just five.

So who wins Vikings vs. Chargers? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Vikings spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.