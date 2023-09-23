A battle of winless teams that entered the 2023 NFL season with high hopes is on tap when the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) hit the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday. The Chargers are aiming to bounce back from a 27-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, while the Vikings have a long rest after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-28 in the first Thursday Night Football game of the season. The Chargers are 0-2 and the Vikings are 0-1-1 against the spread this season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 1 point in the latest Chargers vs. Vikings odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 54. Before making any Vikings vs. Chargers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Vikings vs. Chargers spread: Vikings -1

Vikings vs. Chargers over/under: 54 points

Vikings vs. Chargers money line: Vikings -113, Chargers -106

Why the Vikings can cover

The Vikings have one of the league's best passing attacks. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins leads the way, and has played at a high level, despite what the team's 0-2 record may suggest. Though two weeks, Cousins has completed 72.7% of his pass attempts for 708 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. His quarterback rating of 114.2 ranks second in the NFL.

Cousins' top target has once again been Justin Jefferson. The 24-year-old has established himself as the sport's premier wide receiver, and is coming off a dominant 2022 campaign where he led the NFL in receptions and yards. Jefferson has picked right up where he left off last season and enters Week 3 as the league leader in receiving yards (309) and ranks second in receptions (20).

Why the Chargers can cover

The Chargers have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Justin Herbert. The former Oregon standout is capable of single-handedly keeping Los Angeles in games, and he has played turnover-free football thus far in 2023. Through two game, Herbert has completed 50 of 74 pass attempts for 534 yards and three touchdowns.

Herbert's top two targets remain veteran wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Allen is coming off a big Week 2 performance against the Titans where he caught eight passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Allen has 14 receptions for 187 yards and two TDs on 19 targets. Williams has added 12 catches for 128 yards on 18 targets.

