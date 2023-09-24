Two winless teams that are still hoping to make the postseason will square off on Sunday afternoon when the Minnesota Vikings host the Los Angeles Chargers. Minnesota is coming off a 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday, while Los Angeles lost to the Tennessee Titans in overtime last Sunday. The Vikings sprung a 27-20 upset as 3.5-point road underdogs the last time these teams met, which came in 2021.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 1 point in the latest Chargers vs. Vikings odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 54. Before making any Vikings vs. Chargers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vikings vs. Chargers and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 3 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Chargers:

Vikings vs. Chargers spread: Vikings -1

Vikings vs. Chargers over/under: 54 points

Vikings vs. Chargers money line: Vikings -113, Chargers -106

Vikings vs. Chargers picks:

Vikings vs. Chargers live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota comes into this game with extra rest after playing a close game against Philadelphia last Thursday. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, with star wideout Justin Jefferson accounting for 159 of those yards. Jefferson has gone over 150 receiving yards in each of his first two games, leading the league in receiving yards heading into Week 3.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) will miss Sunday's showdown, which bodes well for the Vikings. Los Angeles has failed to cover the spread in seven of its last eight games dating back to last season, and it is 2-5 straight up in its last seven road games. The Vikings have won four of the last five meetings between these teams, covering the spread in all five of those contests.

Why the Chargers can cover

The Chargers have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Justin Herbert. The former Oregon standout is capable of single-handedly keeping Los Angeles in games, and he has played turnover-free football thus far in 2023. Through two games, Herbert has completed 50 of 74 pass attempts for 534 yards and three touchdowns.

Herbert's top two targets remain veteran wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Allen is coming off a big Week 2 performance against the Titans where he caught eight passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Allen has 14 receptions for 187 yards and two TDs on 19 targets. Williams has added 12 catches for 128 yards on 18 targets.

