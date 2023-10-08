Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to keep rolling on Sunday when they face the Minnesota Vikings on CBS and Paramount+. Justin Jefferson led the Vikings to their first win of the season in Week 4 after a second-half surge pushed them past the Carolina Panthers, 21-13. Meanwhile, the Chiefs battled a tough New York Jets defense in Week 4, but were able to come out on top 23-20 for their third win in a row. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Vikings vs. Chiefs odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under for total points is 52.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Vikings

Vikings vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Oct. 8

Vikings vs. Chiefs time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Vikings vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Vikings vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+

Week 5 NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Vikings

Before tuning into Sunday's Vikings vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 168-118 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 22-10 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Vikings vs. Chiefs, the model is picking Kansas City to cover the spread. Minnesota's defense isn't as stout as the one Mahomes and company faced on the road last week. Plus, Mahomes is expected to have a bounce-back performance after throwing two interceptions against New York.

Kirk Cousins also threw two interceptions in Week 4, but the Vikings were able to recover against a struggling Panthers defense. Kansas City is tied for 11th in the NFL with just five takeaways, but Minnesota will still look to have a cleaner game. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.