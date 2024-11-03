Vikings vs. Colts live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'SNF' matchup

We're live with the Week 9 edition of "Sunday Night Football" as the Minnesota Vikings play host to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Vikes have lost back-to-back games since starting their season 5-0, but they get a lift on Sunday night with the return of tight end T.J. Hockenson, who has been out since tearing his ACL last December. Minnesota remains right in the thick of things in the NFC, and needs to capture a victory to maintain pace with the heavyweights in its own division.

The Colts, meanwhile, made a quarterback change this week, benching second-year passer Anthony Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco. The veteran made a pair of starts earlier this season when Richardson was injured, picking up a win against the Titans and a loss to the Jaguars. Indy is 4-4 and attempting to remain in the wild card hunt, and hoping Flacco can get the passing game into gear to support that effort.

Can Minnesota get back in the win column, or will the Colts pull off an upset? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Vikings vs. Colts

Date: Sunday, Nov. 3 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)

Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo

Odds: Vikings -5.5; O/U 47 (via Caesars Sportsbook)