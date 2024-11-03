Vikings vs. Colts live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'SNF' matchup

Joe Flacco and the Colts visit the slumping Vikings on Sunday night

We're live with the Week 9 edition of "Sunday Night Football" as the Minnesota Vikings play host to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Vikes have lost back-to-back games since starting their season 5-0, but they get a lift on Sunday night with the return of tight end T.J. Hockenson, who has been out since tearing his ACL last December. Minnesota remains right in the thick of things in the NFC, and needs to capture a victory to maintain pace with the heavyweights in its own division.

The Colts, meanwhile, made a quarterback change this week, benching second-year passer Anthony Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco. The veteran made a pair of starts earlier this season when Richardson was injured, picking up a win against the Titans and a loss to the Jaguars. Indy is 4-4 and attempting to remain in the wild card hunt, and hoping Flacco can get the passing game into gear to support that effort.

Can Minnesota get back in the win column, or will the Colts pull off an upset? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Vikings vs. Colts

Date: Sunday, Nov. 3 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Vikings -5.5; O/U 47 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Updating Live
(2)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings inactives

Blake Cashman and Akayleb Evans are losses for Minnesota's defense.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 1:25 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 8:25 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Colts inactives

Tackle Bernard Reimann is out. Could be an issue against Minnesota's pass rush.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 1:24 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 8:24 pm EST

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Week 9 Highlights: Lions at Packers (11/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    Week 9 Highlights: Jaguars at Eagles (11/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    Week 9 Highlights: Dolphins at Bills (11/03)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    Week 9 Highlights: Saints at Panthers (11/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    Week 9 Highlights: Commanders at Giants (11/03)

  • Image thumbnail
    4:03

    Week 9 Highlights: Cowboys at Falcons (11/03)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Week 9 Highlights: Patriots at Titans (11/03)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Week 9 Highlights: Bears at Cardinals (11/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    7:01

    Rams Win On Walk-Off TD In OT Over Seahawks In NFC West Matchup

  • Image thumbnail
    2:40

    Saquon Barkley Rumbles As Eagles Top Jaguars

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    On-Site Reaction: Saquon Barkley Reflects On Big Day

  • Image thumbnail
    3:03

    Booth Recap: Dolphins at Bills (11/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Booth Recap: Chargers at Browns (11/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Booth Recap: Saints at Panthers (11/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    On-Site Reaction: James Connor Sounds Off On Cards Victory

  • Image thumbnail
    7:59

    Kyler Murray Leads Cardinals To Romping Of Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Bills Sound Off After Tyler Bass Game Winning 61 Yard FG

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    On-Field Reaction: Bryce Young Reflects On 2nd Win Of Season

  • Image thumbnail
    4:57

    On-Site Recap: Broncos at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    3:23

    Falcons Roll Over Cowboys As Dak Prescott Leaves With Injury

See All NFL Videos