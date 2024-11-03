The Minnesota Vikings (5-2) will aim for their first win in a month when they host the Indianapolis Colts (4-4) on Sunday Night Football. Minnesota had a bye in Week 6 before losing to the Lions and Rams, but the Vikings are still 5.5-point home favorites in the latest Vikings vs. Colts odds. Vikings 1uarterback Sam Darnold has thrown for at least 240 yards in three of his last four games, and his over/under for passing yards on Sunday is 251.5 in the Week 9 NFL props. He is facing an Indianapolis pass defense that ranks No. 24 in the league in passing yards allowed per game (227.8), so how should you approach Darnold with your Vikings vs. Colts prop bets?

Meanwhile, Indianapolis benched second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson in favor of veteran Joe Flacco, who has 716 passing yards, seven touchdowns and one interception in three appearances this season. Flacco's passing yards total is 236.5 in the Colts vs. Vikings NFL player props, a number he has only surpassed once in his three games. Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Vikings vs. Colts NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. SportsLine's AI PickBot has nailed 1,947 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season. Anybody who followed those picks on sportsbooks and betting apps is way up.

For Vikings vs. Colts NFL betting on Sunday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Colts vs. Vikings prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Minnesota vs. Indianapolis here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Vikings vs. Colts

After analyzing Colts vs. Vikings props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Colts running back Jonathan Taylor goes over 72.5 rushing yards. While Colts quarterback Joe Flacco has been efficient in his three appearances, he has finished with fewer than 190 passing yards in two of those games. Taylor missed two of Flacco's outings due to an ankle injury, but he had 88 rushing yards on 21 carries in his lone game with Flacco.

The 25-year-old had his second-biggest workload of the season in that contest, and the Colts will lean heavily on Taylor again this week. He has gone over 100 rushing yards in his other three games since early September, averaging more than 4.5 yards per carry in all of those outings. Taylor is facing a strong Minnesota run defense on Sunday, but the AI PickBot still has him finishing with 90 rushing yards to earn a 4-star prop rating. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Minnesota vs. Indianapolis

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has six other NFL props rated 4 stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Colts vs. Vikings prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

Which Vikings vs. Colts prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Colts vs. Vikings props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 1,947 top-rated picks since the start of last season.