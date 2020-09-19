The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts lost their season opener by seven points, and the Vikings lost their first game by nine points. Indianapolis is favored by three points in the latest Colts vs. Vikings odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 48.5. Before entering any Vikings vs. Colts picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Vikings vs. Colts:

Colts vs. Vikings spread: Colts -3

Colts vs. Vikings over-under: 48.5 points

Colts vs. Vikings money line: Indianapolis -160, Minnesota +140

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis took a 27-20 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday. Nyheim Hines scored two TDs from scrimmage. Marlon Mack suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, and now highly-touted rookie Jonathan Taylor is expected to make his first NFL start. He had six catches last week in his NFL debut for 66 yards, the second-most receiving yards by a rookie running back in an NFL debut since 2000.

Parris Campbell set career highs in catches (six) and receiving yards (team-high 71) last week. T.Y. Hilton has 75-plus receiving yards in four of his past five games vs. the NFC North. Darius Leonard led the team with nine tackles last week. He had four sacks in six home games last season.

Why the Vikings can cover

The Vikings fell to the Green Bay Packers 43-34 last Sunday. Despite the defeat, Minnesota got a sparkling performance out of Adam Thielen, who caught six passes for two TDs and 110 yards. Kirk Cousins' longest connection was to Thielen for 25 yards in the first quarter. Cousins has eight TDs vs. one INT for a 110.6 rating in his past four starts vs. AFC teams.

Dalvin Cook is coming off his first career game with two rushing TDs. He has four rushing TDs in his past five games on the road. Eric Kendricks led the team with 10 tackles vs. Green Bay. Anthony Harris has an interception in his last two road games.

How to make Colts vs. Vikings picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Colts vs. Vikings 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total.

So who wins Colts vs. Vikings? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Colts spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 2 of the NFL season on an incredible 100-65 roll.