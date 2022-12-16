The Indianapolis Colts will travel to U.S. Bank Stadium to battle the Minnesota Vikings in a Saturday NFL Week 15 matchup. Indianapolis is 4-8-1 overall but has dropped three straight games. In Week 13, the Colts were demolished by the Dallas Cowboys, 54-19. Minnesota had its two-game win streak come to an end after the Detroit Lions knocked off the Vikings, 34-23, in an NFC North divisional bout. The Colts are 5-8 against the spread, while the Vikings are 6-6-1.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Colts vs. Vikings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 47.5. Before making any Vikings vs. Colts picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colts vs. Vikings and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Colts vs. Vikings:

Colts vs. Vikings spread: Minnesota -3.5

Colts vs. Vikings Over-Under: 47.5 points

Colts vs. Vikings money line: Minnesota -195, Indianapolis +162

MIN: Vikings are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games in Week 15

IND: Colts are 5-1 ATS in their last six Saturday games

Why the Vikings can cover

Quarterback Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota's impressive passing attack. The Vikings are currently eighth in passing yards per game (246.4) and Cousins is a major reason for the success. The Michigan State product possesses plenty of zip on his passes with pinpoint accuracy. Cousins is seventh in passing yards (3,358) and tied for 10th in passing touchdowns (20). He's coming off a stellar performance in which he threw for 425 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Receiver Justin Jefferson is one of the most dominant players in the NFL. Jefferson is a savvy, smooth route-runner who quickly creates separation. The LSU product can win at every level on the field with outstanding body control. Jefferson ranks second in the NFL in receptions (99) and first in receiving yards (1,500) and has six touchdowns. Last week, he reeled in 11 passes for 223 yards.

Why the Colts can cover

Jonathan Taylor is an every-down tailback with game-changing speed. Taylor has quick feet and elusiveness in the open field to make defenders miss. The reigning NFL rushing champion can fly through a hole and owns home-run speed. The 23-year-old is ninth in the NFL in carries (192) and 10th in rushing yards (861) with four touchdowns. He's rushed for 80-plus yards in four straight games.

Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is the No. 1 option in the passing game. Pittman can win on contested catches due to his sticky hands and wide catch radius. The USC product is eighth in receptions (76) with 755 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Pittman Jr. has gone over 70 receiving yards in four games this season.

How to make Colts vs. Vikings picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points.

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time.