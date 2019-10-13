Vikings vs. Eagles live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Vikings vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 3-2-0; Philadelphia 3-2-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Minnesota is heading back home. They will take on Philadelphia at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota has a defense that allows only 14.6 points per game, so Philadelphia's offense will have their work cut out for them.
The Vikings are hampered by 92 penalty yards against the Giants last week. Minnesota enjoyed a cozy 28-10 win over the Giants. Minnesota's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Adam Thielen, who caught seven passes for 130 yards and two TDs, and RB Dalvin Cook, who picked up 132 yards on the ground on 21 carries and caught six passes for 86 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Thielen has caught for more than 100 yards.
A well-balanced attack led Philadelphia over the Jets every single quarter on their way to victory. Philadelphia blew past the Jets 31-6. With the Eagles ahead 21 to nothing at the half, the contest was all but over already.
The Vikings are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Vikings came out on top in a nail-biter against the Eagles when the two teams last met in October of last year, sneaking past 23-21. Will Minnesota repeat their success, or do the Eagles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $104.00
Odds
The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Philadelphia have won two out of their last three games against Minnesota.
- Oct 07, 2018 - Minnesota 23 vs. Philadelphia 21
- Jan 21, 2018 - Philadelphia 38 vs. Minnesota 7
- Oct 23, 2016 - Philadelphia 21 vs. Minnesota 10
