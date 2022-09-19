Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season brings a doubleheader on Monday Night Football. The finale of the Week 2 NFL schedule pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the Minnesota Vikings. The NFC foes will face off for the first time since 2019, and both are seeking a 2-0 start for the first time since 2016. Minnesota toppled the Green Bay Packers in its opener behind outstanding performances from wide receiver Justin Jefferson and quarterback Kirk Cousins. Philadelphia held off a late surge from the Detroit Lions to notch a 38-35 Week 1 win. Offseason addition A.J. Brown made an immediate impact, catching 10 passes for 155 yards.

Vikings vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -2

Vikings vs. Eagles over/under: 50.5 points

Vikings vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -130, Vikings +110

MIN: Vikings are 10-8 against the spread in the last 18 games

PHI: Eagles are 8-10-1 against the spread in the last 19 games

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota has strengths on both offense and defense. The Vikings generated 395 total yards with no turnovers in the season opener, scoring on 50% of possessions and averaging a robust 2.3 points per drive. Minnesota was in the top five of the NFL with 8.2 net yards per pass attempt in Week 1 and efficiency is key for the Vikings. With a high-end connection between Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson in tandem with Dalvin Cook on the ground, the Vikings are difficult to stop.

On defense, the Vikings held the Green Bay Packers to only seven points in Week 1, the fewest points allowed by the franchise in any game since 2019. Minnesota also ranked in the top five in third down defense last season, allowing opponents to convert fewer than 37% of attempts, and the Vikings had 16 interceptions in 2021, a top-10 mark in the league.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia began the 2022 season with a bang on the offensive side of the ball. The Eagles scored 38 points in Week 1, second-most in the NFL, scoring on 50% of their possessions. Philadelphia also generated the third-most total yards (455), with a top-five mark in first downs (27). The Eagles converted 10 of 17 third down chances in the season opener after ranking in the top five of the league in third down efficiency at 45.7% in 2021.

Philadelphia is particularly impressive on the ground, headlined by 216 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the opener against Detroit. The Eagles averaged 5.5 yards per carry in that game, and Philadelphia led the NFL in rushing yards (2,715) and rushing touchdowns (25) last season. Philadelphia also generated 4.9 yards per carry in 2021, No. 4 in the league, and was near the top of the league with only 16 turnovers and 10 interceptions last season.

