Vikings vs. Falcons live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights for Sunday Night Football

One year ago, a matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings drew lots of anticipation for a very specific reason: Kirk Cousins' return to U.S. Bank Stadium. Just one season later, all eyes are on Falcons-Vikings as yet another must-see matchup, but this time, for very different reasons.

Cousins is still with the Falcons, but if all goes according to plan, he won't take a single snap in Sunday night's game. That's because it's Michael Penix Jr.'s time to shine in Atlanta, and the young quarterback is fresh off a promising 2025 debut as the unchallenged starter, despite the Falcons falling to the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Speaking of hot starts for young signal-callers, the Vikings' new quarterback might be the biggest reason to tune into Week 2's "Sunday Night Football" showdown. J.J. McCarthy took his first NFL snaps in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on Monday night, and he overcame a rough start to become NFC Offensive Player of the Week, scoring three touchdowns to help guide the Vikings back from down 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Will McCarthy or Penix, both 2024 first-round draft picks, get the best of this week's clash in Minnesota? Stay tuned for live updates and analysis from Sunday night's game:

Where to watch Falcons vs. Vikings live