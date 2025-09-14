Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Vikings vs. Falcons live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights for Sunday Night Football

Two first round picks from 2024 square off on Sunday night

By
1 min read

One year ago, a matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings drew lots of anticipation for a very specific reason: Kirk Cousins' return to U.S. Bank Stadium. Just one season later, all eyes are on Falcons-Vikings as yet another must-see matchup, but this time, for very different reasons.

Cousins is still with the Falcons, but if all goes according to plan, he won't take a single snap in Sunday night's game. That's because it's Michael Penix Jr.'s time to shine in Atlanta, and the young quarterback is fresh off a promising 2025 debut as the unchallenged starter, despite the Falcons falling to the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Speaking of hot starts for young signal-callers, the Vikings' new quarterback might be the biggest reason to tune into Week 2's "Sunday Night Football" showdown. J.J. McCarthy took his first NFL snaps in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on Monday night, and he overcame a rough start to become NFC Offensive Player of the Week, scoring three touchdowns to help guide the Vikings back from down 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Will McCarthy or Penix, both 2024 first-round draft picks, get the best of this week's clash in Minnesota? Stay tuned for live updates and analysis from Sunday night's game:

Where to watch Falcons vs. Vikings live

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 14 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
  • TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free) 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Vikings -3.5; O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Updating Live
(4)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
Key inactives for Vikings

Among the most notable absentees for Minnesota:

  • OT Christian Darrisaw
  • OLB Andrew Van Ginkel
  • S Harrison Smith

Darrisaw missed the opener and remains in recovery from a knee injury. That means Justin Skule is in line to serve as J.J. McCarthy's blind-side blocker. Van Ginkel will be replaced by second-year man Dallas Turner alongside Jonathan Greenard. Smith is still recovering from an undisclosed personal issue he labeled as purely "physical" after missing Week 1. That leaves Theo Jackson opposite Josh Metellus at safety.

Cody Benjamin
September 14, 2025, 11:12 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 7:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Falcons' top two WRs officially active

Injury alert: Both Drake London and Darnell Mooney, who were limited in practice this week, will suit up for Atlanta against the Vikings. Big news for Michael Penix Jr., who didn't get a chance to throw to Mooney at all in Week 1.

Cody Benjamin
September 14, 2025, 11:04 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 7:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Underrated keys for Vikings vs. Falcons

Keep an eye on these storylines:

  • Vikings LB Blake Cashman is out after landing on injured reserve. Eric Wilson took over the defensive headset at the heart of Brian Flores' defense in Week 1. Ivan Pace Jr. will also be tasked with manning the middle.
  • Falcons RB Bijan Robinson had 100 receiving yards in Week 1. He might be the biggest threat to Minnesota, and specifically as a pass catcher again, with the Vikings reliant on fill-in linebacker help.
  • Vikings OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, one of the club's top pass rushers, will also be out. Look out for 2024 first-rounder Dallas Turner as a candidate to lead the edge rushing group alongside Jonathan Greenard.
Cody Benjamin
September 14, 2025, 10:22 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 6:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Vikings set to rock retro uniforms vs. Falcons

J.J. McCarthy will make his home debut in vintage threads for Minnesota:

Cody Benjamin
September 14, 2025, 10:18 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 6:18 pm EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:36

    Week 2 Highlights: Eagles at Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    What Does It Mean for the Chiefs to Have Lost 3 Straight?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    Jonathan Jones: Jalen Hurts' Mindset is 'By Any Means Necessary'

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    Week 2 Highlights: Jaguars at Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    On-Field Sound: Jake Browning Reflects on Leading Cincy to a Win

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Week 2 Highlights: Giants at Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Week 2 Highlights: Rams at Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    On-Field Sound: Matthew Stafford Reflects On Win Over Tennessee

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    Week 2 Highlights: Bears at Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    2:33

    Week 2 Highlights: 49ers at Saints

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Week 2 Highlights: Bills at Jets

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Week 2 Highlights: Browns at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    On-Field Sound: Lamar Jackson Sounds Off After Big Day

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    Week 2 Highlights: Patriots at Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    On-Field Sound: Drake Maye Reflects On Narrow Win Over Miami

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Week 2 Highlights: Seahawks at Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Broncos At Colts: Bo Nix Has 11th Career Game With 2+ Pass Touchdowns

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Broncos At Colts: Trent Green's Reaction On Shrader's 45-Yard Game Winner

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Broncos at Colts Reaction: Shrader's 45-Yard Game Winner Powers Colts To Comeback Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    When Will The Dolphins Get Their First Win?

See All NFL Videos