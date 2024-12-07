The Atlanta Falcons (6-6) will desperately try to get back on track when they go on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta is riding a three-game losing skid following a 17-13 loss to the Chargers last week, but the Falcons are still tied with Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South. Minnesota has won five consecutive games since suffering its only two losses of the campaign, remaining one game behind Detroit atop the NFC North. The Vikings returned from a three-game road trip with a 23-22 win over Arizona last week.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Vikings vs. Falcons odds, while the over/under is 46 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Vikings vs. Falcons spread: Vikings -5.5

Vikings vs. Falcons over/under: 46 points

Vikings vs. Falcons money line: Vikings -259, Falcons +210

Vikings vs. Falcons streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota has been one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and it is currently riding a five-game winning streak heading into this matchup. The Vikings went unbeaten on a three-game road trip before returning with a win over Arizona last week. They have been going toe-to-toe with Detroit atop the NFC North, so they cannot afford a loss in this game.

Quarterback Sam Darnold leads the Minnesota offense with 2,952 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, completing 67.6% of his passes. Running back Aaron Jones leads the rushing attack with 820 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The Vikings are 12-4 in their last 16 home games against Atlanta, and they have covered the spread in four of their last six Sunday home games.

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta is coming off its third consecutive loss, leaving many bettors wary of backing the Falcons in Week 14. However, Atlanta won six of its first nine games this season, and it still has a proven quarterback in Kirk Cousins. He has thrown six interceptions over his last three games, but he only has three more interceptions than Darnold overall this season.

Cousins also has more passing yards (3,052) than Darnold, completing 67.4% of his passes. The Falcons also have a pair of solid running backs in Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, who have racked up more than 1,300 combined rushing yards this season. Minnesota has struggled at this stage of the season in recent years, going winless against the spread in its last eight December games.

