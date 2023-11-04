The Atlanta Falcons look to climb back towards the top of the NFC South standings as they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Atlanta (4-4) fell to Tennessee, 28-23 in Week 8, while Minnesota (4-4) won its third straight game, a 24-10 win over the Packers in Green Bay. The teams most recently played in 2020, a 40-23 Falcons road victory. The Vikings are 4-3-1 against the spread, while Atlanta is 2-6 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Vikings odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 37.5. Before making any Vikings vs. Falcons picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-1223 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vikings vs. Falcons and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 9 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Falcons vs. Vikings:

Falcons vs. Vikings spread: Falcons -3.5

Falcons vs. Vikings over/under: 37.5 points

Falcons vs. Vikings money line: Falcons -190, Vikings +158

Falcons vs. Vikings picks: See picks at SportsLine

Falcons vs. Vikings live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Vikings can cover

The Jaren Hall era begins for Minnesota as the Vikings adjust to life without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, whose torn achilles tendon now sidelines him for the remainder of the 2023 season. In the fourth quarter last week, Hall completed three of four passes for 23 yards as Minnesota protected its two touchdown lead in Green Bay. With veteran signal caller Josh Dobbs acquired from Arizona earlier this week, Hall's tenure as Minnesota's starter may be brief if he doesn't perform well against the Falcons.

Minnesota has won three straight games and is now back in the thick of the NFC playoff race with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson set to return in the next few weeks from his hamstring injury. The Vikings' pass catchers excelled in Green Bay, as three surpassed the 80 yard receiving mark. Wide receivers K.J. Osborn (8-99-0) and Jordan Addison (7-82-1) dominated the Packers' secondary, while tight end T.J. Hockenson (6-88-1) found himself consistently open over the middle of the field. If the 2023 fifth round pick, Hall, can overcome the jitters of making his first NFL start, Minnesota is playing with enough momentum to secure a fine result on Sunday afternoon. See which team to pick here.

Why the Falcons can cover

Coach Arthur Smith has decided to start the veteran Taylor Heinicke with Desmond Ridder having been relegated to the No. 2 quarterback for Atlanta. On the season, Ridder has totaled nine combined passing / rushing touchdowns while turning the ball over eight times. The Falcons have alternated wins and losses for the last five weeks and Smith is looking for a spark from the veteran QB who isn't afraid to take chances down the field. In relief of Ridder last week, Heinicke threw for 175 yards on 12 of 21 passing with a touchdown pass.

The quarterback change might be good for wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, both of whom are still looking to break out in 2023. London has caught 37 of 57 targets for 438 yards and two scores, while Pitts has 28 catches on 48 targets for 333 yards and one touchdown. With dynamic playmakers at his disposal, Heinicke may have success downfield, opening up bigger rushing lanes for running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. See which team to pick here.

How to make Falcons vs. Vikings picks

The model has simulated Vikings vs. Falcons 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Vikings vs. Falcons pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Minnesota vs. Atlanta on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Falcons vs. Vikings spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 174-123 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.