The Atlanta Falcons sit tied atop the NFC South standings with a 4-4 record and look to get back on the winning track this weekend as they host the 4-4 Minnesota Vikings. The Falcons fell at Tennessee last Sunday, 28-23, while the Vikings defeated the Packers, 24-10. This is the teams' first matchup since 2020, a 40-23 Atlanta victory. The Falcons are 2-6 against the spread, while Minnesota is 4-3-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Vikings odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 38.

Falcons vs. Vikings spread: Falcons -3.5

Falcons vs. Vikings over/under: 38 points

Falcons vs. Vikings money line: Falcons -190, Vikings +158

Why the Vikings can cover

With quarterback Kirk Cousins out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, Minnesota's Week 9 fate is in the hands of rookie fifth-round draft pick Jaren Hall. Though the Vikings acquired Josh Dobbs from Arizona this week and will likely groom him as the starter going forward, Hall gets the first crack due to his familiarity with the system. In limited playing time last week, Hall completed three of four passes for 23 yards as the Vikings protected a fourth quarter lead in Green Bay.

Having won three straight games and squarely in the thick of the NFC playoff race, Minnesota rides a wave of momentum into Atlanta. With arguably the league's top wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, set to return in the next few weeks from a hamstring injury, quarterback play may be the difference as to whether the Vikings play deeper into January. Fellow Vikings receivers K.J. Osborn (8-99-0 vs. Green Bay), Jordan Addison (7-82-1), and tight end T.J. Hockenson (6-88-1) will continue to play a big role as Minnesota tries to pull the upset this Sunday.

Why the Falcons can cover

Coach Arthur Smith has decided to start the veteran Taylor Heinicke with Desmond Ridder having been relegated to the No. 2 quarterback for Atlanta. On the season, Ridder has totaled nine combined passing / rushing touchdowns while turning the ball over eight times. The Falcons have alternated wins and losses for the last five weeks and Smith is looking for a spark from the veteran QB who isn't afraid to take chances down the field. In relief of Ridder last week, Heinicke threw for 175 yards on 12 of 21 passing with a touchdown pass.

The quarterback change might be good for wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, both of whom are still looking to break out in 2023. London has caught 37 of 57 targets for 438 yards and two scores, while Pitts has 28 catches on 48 targets for 333 yards and one touchdown. With dynamic playmakers at his disposal, Heinicke may have success downfield, opening up bigger rushing lanes for running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.

