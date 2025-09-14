Week 2 of Sunday Night Football will see the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) hosting the Atlanta Falcons (0-1). J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. will be popular in NFL props, as the two will face off for the first time since squaring off in the 2023 CFP National Title Game. The cast of characters around them has changed since McCarthy and Michigan prevailed over Washington, as the likes of Bijan Robinson, Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones now flank the quarterbacks. There are several NFL player props one could target for these star players, or you may find value in going after under-the-radar options.

Tyler Allgeier had 10 carries in Week 1, which were just two fewer than Robinson, with the latter being more involved in the passing game with six receptions. If Allgeier has a similar type of volume going forward, then the over for his rushing yards NFL prop may be one to consider. A strong run game would certainly help out a young quarterback like Penix, so both Allgeier and Robinson have intriguing Sunday Night Football props. Before betting any Falcons vs. Vikings props for Sunday Night Football, you need to see the Vikings vs. Falcons prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

For Falcons vs. Vikings NFL betting on Sunday Night Football, the Machine Learning Model has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Vikings vs. Falcons prop picks. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Atlanta vs. Minnesota here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Falcons vs. Vikings

After analyzing the Vikings vs. Falcons props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning Model says Falcons RB Bijan Robinson goes Over 65.5 rushing yards (-114 at FanDuel). Robinson ran for 92 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 of last season versus Minnesota, despite the Vikings having the league's No. 2 run defense a year ago. After replacing their entire starting defensive line in the offseason, it doesn't appear the Vikings are as stout on the ground. They allowed 119 rushing yards in Week 1, which is more than they gave up in all but four games a year ago.

Robinson is coming off a season with 1,454 rushing yards, which ranked third in the NFL. He averaged 85.6 yards per game, and not only has he eclipsed 65.5 yards in six of his last seven games, but he's had at least 90 yards on the ground in those six games. Over Minnesota's last eight games, including the postseason, six different running backs have gone over 65.5 rushing yards, as the SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects Robinson to have 81.8 yards in a 4.5-star prop pick. See more NFL props here, and new users can also target the FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins:

How to make NFL player prop bets for Minnesota vs. Atlanta

In addition, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model says another star sails past his total and has five additional NFL props that are rated four stars or better. You need to see the Machine Learning Model analysis before making any Falcons vs. Vikings prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

Which Vikings vs. Falcons prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Falcons vs. Vikings props, all from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model.