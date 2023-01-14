Who's Playing

New York @ Minnesota

Regular Season Records: New York 9-7-1; Minnesota 13-4

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will duke it out with the New York Giants in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Vikings are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

When you finish with 223 more yards than your opponent like Minnesota did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They had enough points to win and then some against the Chicago Bears, taking their game 29-13. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to RB Alexander Mattison, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Special teams collected 11 points for Minnesota. K Greg Joseph delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, New York was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Philadelphia Eagles 22-16. The losing side was boosted by QB Davis Webb, who passed for one TD and 168 yards on 40 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 41 yards.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Minnesota going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been good against the spread at home while the Giants have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Vikings rank second in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 283.4 on average. New York has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 148.2 rushing yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a 3-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won all of the games they've played against New York in the last nine years.