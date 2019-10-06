Vikings vs. Giants odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from advanced computer model

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants face a tough challenge when they host the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from MetLife Stadium. Jones has re-energized the Giants, and now he's set to get wide receiver Golden Tate (suspension) back in the lineup. But even though Jones has posted strong numbers against the Buccaneers and Redskins, that doesn't mean he's ready to pull off an upset against the Vikings, the NFL's fifth-best scoring defense and a team giving up only 218.5 passing yards per game. Oddsmakers list Minnesota as a 5.5-point favorite, up one from the opening line, with the over-under set at 43.5 in the latest Vikings vs. Giants odds after climbing as high as 45.5. Before locking in your own Giants vs. Vikings picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows the Giants have rolled since Jones took over at quarterback following Week 2. The Giants lost by an average of 16 points to the Cowboys and Bills to open the season, but knocked off the Buccaneers 32-31 and then took care of business against the Redskins with Jones under center.

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft, has completed 69 percent of his passes for 578 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions thus far. Saquon Barkley (ankle) remains out, but running back Wayne Gallman (118 yards from scrimmage, two TDs) was impressive in relief last week against the Redskins. The Vikings have been largely one-dimensional this season, ranking 31st in the league in passing offense (169 per game).

Minnesota came up short against Chicago last week, falling 16-6 at Soldier Field. Quarterback Kirk Cousins struggled, failing to throw a touchdown and fumbling twice. However, Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook will now face a porous Giants defense that's being gutted for 389.3 yards per game, the eighth-most in the league, including 279.5 through the air. Minnesota boasts a point differential of plus-5.2 this season, significantly better than New York's minus-2.5.

