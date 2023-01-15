The Minnesota Vikings will try to prove critics wrong when they host the New York Giants on Sunday in a 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game. Minnesota (13-4) won its first NFC North title in five years by posting its highest win total since 2017, but became the first team in league history to record at least 12 victories and finish with a negative point differential (minus-three). New York (9-7-1) returns to the NFL playoff bracket for the first time since 2016 after registering only four wins last season. The Vikings have won four straight meetings with the Giants after posting a 27-24 home triumph in Week 16.

Kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a three-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. VIkings:

Vikings vs. Giants spread: Minnesota -3

Vikings vs. Giants over/under: 48 points

Vikings vs. Giants money line: Minnesota -155, New York +130

MIN: Vikings are 2-8-1 against the spread in their last 11 contests against NFC opponents

NYG: Giants are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 road playoff games

Why the Vikings can cover

Kirk Cousins threw for over 4,000 yards for the third consecutive season and seventh time in eight years, as he finished fourth in the NFL with 4,547, the second-highest single-season total in franchise history (Daunte Culpepper, 4,717 in 2004). The 34-year-old was one of the best quarterbacks in the league after the third quarter in 2022, ranking fourth with a 104.5 passer rating. Cousins was tied for fifth with 29 touchdown passes and failed to throw one just once in 17 outings.

Justin Jefferson hauled in a team-high eight of those scoring tosses while leading the league with 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards. The 23-year-old has amassed 324 receptions and 4,825 yards since being selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the most by a player in his first three seasons in league history. Jefferson posted his 10th and final 100-yard performance of the campaign in Week 16 against the Giants, making a season high-tying 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

New York is making just its second playoff appearance since the 2011 season, when it won Super Bowl XLVI, and its first in six campaigns. The team made a remarkable turnaround under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, posting nine victories after recording only four in 2021 and fewer than seven each of the previous four years. After spending four seasons as Buffalo's offensive coordinator, Daboll came to New York and helped quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley produce career seasons.

Jones registered several personal bests in 2022 as he passed for 3,205 yards and ran for 708 and seven touchdowns. The 25-year-old, who was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, threw the third-fewest number of interceptions (five) and had just one over his final six games. Barkley, a 25-year-old who was drafted second overall a year earlier, remained healthy after two injury-plagued seasons and finished fourth in the league with a career-high 1,312 rushing yards. See which team to pick here.

