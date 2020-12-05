Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Minnesota

Current Records: Jacksonville 1-10; Minnesota 5-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the road. They will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Jacksonville staggers in eager to bring about an end to their ten-game losing streak.

It was close but no cigar for the Jaguars as they fell 27-25 to the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday. Despite the defeat, Jacksonville got a solid performance out of RB James Robinson, who rushed for one TD and 128 yards on 22 carries.

Minnesota can thank their lucky stars for their victory over the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday. The final score was a hard-fought 28-27. Having forecasted a close win for Minnesota, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They relied on the efforts of QB Kirk Cousins, who passed for three TDs and 307 yards on 45 attempts, and WR Justin Jefferson, who snatched two receiving TDs. Cousins ended up with a passer rating of 154.90.

Jacksonville is now 1-10 while the Vikings sit at 5-6. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jaguars are second worst in the NFL in yards allowed per game, with 415.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Jacksonville, Minnesota ranks third in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.