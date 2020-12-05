The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are 5-6 overall and 2-4 at home, while Jacksonville is 1-10 overall and 0-5 on the road. The Vikings have won four of their past five games. The Jaguars have not won since their season opener on September 13.

Minnesota is favored by 10 points in the latest Vikings vs. Jaguars odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 51.

Vikings vs. Jaguars spread: Vikings -10

Vikings vs. Jaguars over-under: 51 points

Vikings vs. Jaguars money line: Minnesota -500, Jacksonville +400

What you need to know about the Vikings

This past Sunday, Minnesota edged the Carolina Panthers, 28-27. Kirk Cousins passed for three TDs and 307 yards on 45 attempts. He has 16 career games with 300-plus yards, three TDs and a 115-plus rating, the most by a quarterback in his first nine seasons in NFL history. He has thrown for two-plus TD passes in each of his past four games. Adam Thielen (COVID-19) missed last week's game and will return for Week 13. He has caught more than one TD pass in each of his past two games played.

Justin Jefferson had seven receptions for 70 yards and two TDs in Week 12. He is the first rookie since 2014 with two games of seven-plus catches and two receiving TDs. Jefferson needs 82 yards to join Randy Moss (1998) as the only rookies in franchise history with 1,000-plus receiving yards.

Dalvin Cook has 2,244 scrimmage yards (118.1 per game) and 18 TDs (17 rushing) in 19 career home games. He leads the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,385) and is tied for first in scrimmage TDs (14). Cook is the first running back since Todd Gurley (2017-18) with 1,100-plus rushing yards and 13-plus rushing TDs in consecutive seasons. He has an ankle issue, but is expected to play vs. Jacksonville.

What you need to know about the Jaguars

Jacksonville fell 27-25 to the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday. The Jaguars now have their worst record in franchise history after 11 games. Their 10th consecutive loss set a franchise record. Mike Glennon completed 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 96.7 rating in his first start of the season. It was his first start since Week 4 of the 2017 season.

James Robinson had a career-high 159 scrimmage yards (128 rushing) and a rushing TD last week, his sixth game with 100-plus scrimmage yards, tied for the second most by undrafted rookie in the common draft era. He has 90-plus scrimmage yards in his last five games.

Robinson leads all rookies with 1,170 scrimmage yards and 890 rushing yards and ranks second with six rushing TDs. Minnesota ranks third in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. D.J. Chark (ribs) missed Week 12 and is expected to return vs. Minnesota.

