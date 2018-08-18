Vikings vs. Jaguars odds: NFL Preseason Week 2 picks from proven expert who's 7-2 on Jacksonville games

The Vikings and Jaguars tangle on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in each team's second preseason game. The hometown Vikings are four-point favorites, down a half-point from where the line opened. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41, up one from the opener. Both teams reached their conference championship games last year, but instead of Vikings-Jaguars, Super Bowl 52 featured the Eagles and Patriots. Before you lock in any Jaguars vs. Vikings picks, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say. His model cruised through the regular season last year, posting a profit for anyone who followed it.



When it comes to the Jaguars, Oh is especially hot, going 7-2 on Jacksonville games. That includes taking the Under (46) in the AFC Championship against the Patriots, a 24-20 New England win, as well as picking the Jaguars straight-up (+290) in a massive 45-42 upset over the Steelers.



For Jaguars vs. Vikings, we can tell you he's leaning toward the Under, but his much stronger play is on the side. He's unearthed a critical matchup that led him to pounce on one side of the spread.



Oh knows these teams had differing results in the preseason's opening week.



Minnesota popped 42 points on the Broncos in their preseason opener. Kirk Cousins, Trevor Siemian, and Kyle Sloter posted a combined stat line of 259 yards passing, four touchdowns, and only one interception. Playoff hero Stefon Diggs hauled in three catches and a touchdown. Dalvin Cook, coming off a torn ACL, didn't play, but could suit up Saturday against Jacksonville.



Meanwhile, the Jaguars were up 13-10 against New Orleans at halftime last week on the strength of a two-yard Blake Bortles rushing touchdown and a pair of Josh Lambo field goals. Jacksonville's defense didn't permit a passing touchdown, and Leonard Fournette had five carries for 25 yards.



These two defenses ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in points allowed last year. Oh and his projection model see a low-scoring game Saturday, but he's also locked in a strong pick against the spread. He's sharing which side is a must-back only at SportsLine.



So which side of Jaguars-Saints should you be all over Saturday, and what critical matchup determines the outcome? Visit SportsLine now to see what side of the spread is a must-back, all from an expert who is 7-2 on Jaguars games.