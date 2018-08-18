Vikings vs. Jaguars odds: Picks for NFL Preseason Week 2 from expert who's 7-2 on Jacksonville games

On Saturday during Week 2 of the 2018 NFL preseason, the Minnesota Vikings host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a clash of teams that were one win from Super Bowl berths last season. The Vikings are 4.5-point home favorites, with the Over-Under for total points scored set at 40. Before you make your Jaguars vs. Vikings picks, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say. The renowned founder of Accuscore, Oh's SportsLine Projection Model posted a winning record in NFL picks in 2017. Anyone who followed it ended the season in the black.



When it comes to the Jaguars, Oh is especially hot, going 7-2 on Jacksonville games. That includes taking the Under (46) on the AFC Championship against the Patriots, a 24-20 New England win, as well as picking the Jaguars straight-up (+290) in a massive 45-42 upset over the Steelers.



For Jaguars vs. Vikings, we can tell you he's leaning toward the Under, but his much stronger play is on the side. He's unearthed a critical matchup that led him to pounce on one side of the spread.



Oh knows these teams had differing results in the preseason's opening week.



The Vikings ran roughshod over the Broncos, 42-28. Free agent QB acquisition Kirk Cousins went 4 for 4 in his lone drive, culminating in a TD pass to Stefon Diggs. Trevor Siemian, whom the Vikings acquired in a trade, and Kyle Sloter also tossed TD passes as the offense hummed.



Meanwhile, the Jaguars' reserves were inconsistent, but the starters were solid. Blake Bortles led his team on a TD drive and a slimmed-down Leonard Fournette dashed for 24 yards on five carries. The defense held down the Saints until the fourth quarter, when New Orleans scored 14 points to get a 24-20 win.



These two defenses ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in points allowed last year.



So which side of Jaguars-Saints should you be all over Saturday, and what critical matchup determines the outcome? Visit SportsLine now to see what side of the spread is a must-back, all from an expert who is 7-2 on Jaguars games.