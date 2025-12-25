Skip to Main Content
Vikings vs. Lions live updates: Minnesota looks to end Detroit's playoff hopes on Christmas

Detroit's playoff hopes are extremely slim and Minnesota can be the Grinch on Christmas Day

The Detroit Lions are used to playing on Thanksgiving Day. Now, for just the third time ever, they're playing on Christmas Day, too. The Lions hope to keep its slim postseason chances alive when they visit the Minnesota Vikings as the second game of a Christmas triple-header.

The Lions (8-7) need to win out and have the Green Bay Packers lose out in order to make the playoffs, and the first order of business will be avenging a Week 9 upset 27-24 loss to Minnesota. In that game, Jared Goff threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns but also took five sacks against the Vikings' blitz-happy defense. Detroit also mustered just 65 yards on the ground in the loss, with Pro-Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs recording just 28 yards from scrimmage, a season low.

The Vikings (7-8) have been eliminated from the playoffs, but they've also won three straight, with J.J. McCarthy showing signs of growth before suffering a hairline fracture in his hand in a Week 16 win over the New York Giants. As such, the Vikings will turn to undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, who threw four interceptions in his lone NFL start, last month against the Seattle Seahawks. Still, with plenty of offensive playmakers and a defense that is playing well of late, Minnesota would love to play spoiler against its divisional rival.

Where to watch Vikings vs. Lions

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 25 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
  • Stream: Netflix
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Lions -7.5, O/U 43.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game!

Merry Christmas, Aidan Hutchinson!

The Lions star put Will Fries in the spin cycle and picked up sack number 12.5 on the season, a career high.

 
Good start for Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson had just two catches for 4 yards in Max Brosmer's first career start. He already has two catches for 14 yards here on the Vikings' second drive of the game.

 
We are underway in Minnesota

Vikings returner Myles Price is slow to get up as Max Brosmer and the Minnesota offense takes the field.

 
Amon-Ra St. Brown active for Lions

With their backs against the wall on a short week, the Lions listed 11 players as questionable.

The biggest name, Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee), is active. So is David Montgomery (illness). But left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) isn't. Overall, though, it's good news for Detroit.

 
Vikings down top QB, TE, several OL

We already knew J.J. McCarthy (hand) was out. Same for Jordan Mason (ankle), Ryan Kelly (concussion) and T.J. Hockenson (shoulder). But tackle Brian O'Neill (heel) is also out after being listed as questionable.

The Vikings had already placed tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) on season-ending IR, so it's going to be tough sledding for Max Brosmer and the Minnesota offense.
